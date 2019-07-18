United Airlines to resume daily flights to India as Pakistan opens its airspace

Home Business

A day after Pakistan reopened its airspace, US airline major United Airlines has decided to resume its daily non-stop services to India on September 6.

Image of an United Airlines flight for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after Pakistan reopened its airspace, US airline major United Airlines has decided to resume its daily non-stop services to India on September 6. The airline also said they are looking forward to start brand new service between San Francisco and Delhi in December.

“After reviewing and re-evaluating plans, our network operations and planning teams have determined that we will resume daily non-stop service between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai on September 6, 2019 (eastbound). We’re looking forward to starting brand new service between San Francisco and Delhi in December,” United Airlines said in a statement. 

United had suspended the Delhi flight on April 5 due to closure of Pak airspace and the Mumbai flight on June 21 due to US restrictions on flying over Iranian airspace. Earlier this week, the carrier had announced that it would extend suspension of India flights till October 26.

Pakistan had closed its airspace after India’s air strikes in Balakot on February 26 this year. Following this, Indian carriers had to re-routed their international flights, and consequently, national carrier Air India suffered financial loss to the tune of `491 crore.However, nearly after four months, on Tuesday, Pakistan announced reopening of its airspace “for all types of civil traffic published on ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes.”

After lifting of the ban, Air India flights AI 184 and AI 784  were among the first flights by an Indian carrier to pass through the airspace. Air India said its operation costs for one-way US and Europe flights are likely to come down by `20 lakh and `5 lakh, respectively. 

