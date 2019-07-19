Home Business

India's startup sector is growing but not as good as China

The latest trend in startups are coming from consumer-focused local businesses and enterprise software.

Published: 19th July 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

startup

For representational purposes

By Tim Culpan
Bloomberg

China has birthed some pretty impressive billion-dollar startups. Bytedance Inc.’s TikTok is so hip it makes Snap Inc. look like it’s for your parents. 

Sensetime Group Ltd. and Beijing Megvii Co. are masters of creepily powerful AI used in facial recognition and surveillance. Even in boring old hardware, Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has a niche in bitcoin; SZ DJI Technology Co. dominates the market for drones; and UBTech Robotics Ltd. makes an IronMan robot. Bitcoin, drones and robots – that’s cool.

India’s four largest unicorns, by contrast, are in online payments, e-commerce, ride-hailing and education. No shame in meeting the simplest of human needs. 

In fact, Indian startups can do well just by focusing on “meat and potatoes” consumer requirements, Sarbvir Singh, managing partner at Waterbridge Ventures, told me recently. As he sees it, the country’s future unicorns will remove friction in areas where people are already spending.

Chalo, one of Waterbridge’s recent investments, offers commuters real-time bus timetables and locations. You can’t get much more mundane than public transportation – yet hundreds of millions of users take buses round the clock, and consumers are likely to open that app multiples a day.

It’s not surprising, then, that nine of India’s top 10 unicorns by value are in the online-consumer space, according to data compiled by CB Insights. The outlier is ReNew Power, an independent wind and solar-energyproducer. In China, three of the top 10 are online consumer companies, two are bricks-and-mortar businesses, and the rest are a mix of hardware and B2B.

The latest Indian unicorn, however, could hint that a new sector is developing. Icertis Inc., which makes cloud-based contract-management software, just raised USD 115 million, propelling it into the unicorn league, Bloomberg News’s Saritha Rai reported this week. While it’s dual-headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and Pune, India, the company has more than two-thirds of its staff in India where the product is developed. 

Based on its current trajectory, Icertis has every chance of breaking out of the outsourcing model that made India’s IT sector famous over the past two decades. That’s because it’s making real software for enterprises to use, rather than employing thousands of people to run software on behalf of Western clients at a fraction of the cost.

India is going to need more such companies, as big names in IT outsourcing, including Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., face pressure from cloud services, stricter U.S. visa rules, and a call to bring back Western jobs. If they weaken, then so too may India’s supply of foreign income. Of 30 soonicorns identified by Indian media outlet Inc42 as having the potential to fetch a USD 1-billion-plus valuation by 2020, five are in enterprise tech.

One of them, Druva Software Pvt., is a cloud data-protection provider with a suite of global clients. A USD 130 million round of funding last month subsequently raised the company’s valuation above USD 1 billion, a spokesperson told Bloomberg Opinion. Another is Atlan, which makes data-management software.

India’s startup scene is relatively new compared with China’s, and its economy is much smaller despite their populations being of similar size. That helps explain why there are 94 unicorns in China and 19 in India.

Still, I have no doubt that India’s tally will rise rapidly, hitting 50 by 2025, with a mix of companies that meet local consumer needs and businesses making crucial enterprise software for global clients. Contract management and food delivery may not be as chic as electric cars or artificial intelligence, but India is about to prove that you don’t need to be hip to be hot.

(The views, thoughts and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian startups India China startup race India enterprise software startups India consumer requirements
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp