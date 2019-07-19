Home Business

Jet Airways crisis: Court-appointed interim resolution professional gets claims worth Rs 24000 crore

The total dues the bankrupt domestic carrier Jet Airways owes to various creditors can be much more than the often quoted Rs 15,000 crore number.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The total dues the bankrupt domestic carrier Jet Airways owes to various creditors can be much more than the often quoted Rs 15,000 crore number.

The court-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP) handling Jet’s insolvency has received claims of more than Rs 24,000 crore from its lenders, vendors, agents and employees.

The IRP has admitted 33 claims from lenders worth Rs 8,462 crore and is verifying Rs15,044 crore claims from operational creditors and staff. IRP Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton, in a notification, has said that only claims related to Jet are being considered and those of subsidiary JetLite will not be accepted.

Jet had suspended its operations on April 17 and after an extensive investor search, its creditors opted for bankruptcy proceeding last month. The National Company Law Tribunal has asked the IRP to complete the process in 90 days. Jet’s committee of creditors is expected to invite fresh expressions of interest by July 20. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways debt Naresh Goyal Jet Airways bankruptcy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp