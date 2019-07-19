Home Business

No relief for Foreign Portfolio Investors unless they turn corporates

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) can register themselves as companies to avoid the super-rich tax surcharge imposed in this year’s budget.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) can register themselves as companies to avoid the super-rich tax surcharge imposed in this year’s budget.

FPIs that function as trusts in India will have to pay the tax surcharge proposed, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. She added that FPIs may consider the option of structuring as companies and FPIs functioning as trusts may consider being registered as companies.

The Finance Minister, in her Budget presented earlier this month, slapped an effective Tax Surcharge of 3 per cent for individuals with an annual income of between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and 7 per cent for those earning more than Rs 5 crore. The additional taxes apply to individuals and groups of individuals who are an Association of Persons (AoP) or a body of individuals.  The tax surcharge and realisation that it could apply to FPIs sent shock waves through bourses and saw stocks plunging last week.

“The decision not to make any changes in the tax surcharge for FPIs is disappointing and may lead to loss of some business on the bourses and redeployment elsewhere,” said Amit Bannerjee, an independent merchant banker specialising in East Asian Funds.

According to depositories data, overseas investors withdrew a net sum of Rs 4,953.77 crore from equities during July 1-12, but poured in a net Rs 8,504.78 crore into the debt market, translating into a cumulative net investment of Rs 3,551.01 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foreign Portfolio Investors super-rich tax surcharge Union Budget 2019 Finance Minister
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp