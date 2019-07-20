Home Business

IndiGo to seek shareholders' nod for board expansion

As per Sebi regulations, all listed companies should have at least one woman director on their respective boards.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

IndiGo flight (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No-frills carrier IndiGo said Saturday it will seek shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting for expanding its board so that an independent woman director can be inducted.

In a letter to markets regulator Sebi on July 8, Rakesh Gangwal, one of the two IndiGo promoters, had pointed out the airline's non-compliance with Sebi regulations in not bringing onboard an independent woman director since May last year.

As per Sebi regulations, all listed companies should have at least one woman director on their respective boards.

"The Board has decided to seek the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming AGM for expanding the Board to enable the induction of an independent woman director," IndiGo said in a statement after a two-day board meeting that ended on Saturday.

ALSO READ: No differences among promoters on growth strategy - Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta after board meet

The board's size will be expanded to 12 directors from the current six once the shareholders' approval is obtained at the upcoming AGM.

In the expanded board, IndiGo's other co-promoter Rahul Bhatia will have the right to nominate six directors while Gangwal will have the right to nominate two directors. Remaining four directors will be independent.

The two-day board meeting came against the backdrop of an ongoing spat between the two promoters over alleged corporate governance lapses.

ALSO READ: Government seeks explanation from IndiGo on co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's complaint 

Fuelled by higher passenger revenues, the airline's parent company InterGlobe Aviation Friday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore for the three months ended June and asserted that co-promoters are on the same page on growth strategy.

The company told BSE on Saturday that as on June 30 this year, Bhatia's family and his company Interglobe Enterprises Limited owns 38.23 per cent of InterGlobe Aviation.

Gangwal and his family own 36.65 per cent of the InterGlobe Aviation as on June 30, IndiGo told BSE Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo IndiGo flight
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp