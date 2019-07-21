Home Business

Airtel to seek shareholders' nod for waiver of recovery of excess pay to Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal's remuneration in 2018-19 was Rs 21.19 crore more than the ceiling of 11 per cent of the company's net profit.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel will seek shareholders' approval for a waiver of recovery of excess remuneration paid to company chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and CEO Gopal Vittal in 2018-19, the telecom company said Sunday.

According to the regulatory filing, Mittal's remuneration in 2018-19 was Rs 21.19 crore more than the ceiling of 11 per cent of the company's net profit. Vittal was paid Rs 8.87 crore in excess of that limit in the last fiscal. Bharti Airtel will seek the approval at its annual general meeting to be held on August 14 in New Delhi, the filing said.

"...the approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to ratify and confirm the waiver of recovery of the excess remuneration amounting to Rs 211.90 million paid to Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman for the financial year 2018-19," Bharti Airtel said.

ALSO READ: Centre moves Supreme Court to stall Bharti Airtel-Tata Teleservices merger

According to the rule, total managerial remuneration payable by a public company to its directors, including managing director and whole-time director, and its manager in respect of any financial year shall not exceed 11 per cent of the net profits of that company.

Total remuneration paid to Mittal was over Rs 31 crore and Vittal was paid Rs 20.9 crore against the ceiling of around Rs 9.8 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively for 2018-19.

Bharti Airtel's revenue and profit have been eroding due to a fierce tariff war after the launch of services by Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio.

The standalone revenue of Airtel dropped to Rs 49,608 crore while the net loss for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019, was at Rs 1,829 crore against a net profit of Rs 79.2 crore for the previous year.

"...the financial performance of the Company in the financial year ended March 31, 2019, did not meet expectations and it is possible that the Company may also have inadequate profits in coming years," the company said in a notice.

Bharti Airtel will also seek shareholders nod to fix and regularise minimum pay for Mittal and Vittal in case the company has no profit or inadequate profit for period between April 1, 2019, to September 30, 2021, and April 1 to March 31, 2022, respectively.

"The management of the Company believes that the remuneration as previously approved by the members of the Company and paid to Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mr Gopal Vittal is justified in terms of their key role within the Company," Airtel said.

The HR and Nomination Committee and the Board have at their respective meetings, subject to the approval of the members of Bharti Airtel, accorded their approvals for waiver of the recovery of excess managerial remuneration paid by the company to Mittal and Vittal "Since the said remuneration of Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mr Gopal Vittal was earlier approved as Ordinary Resolutions, the approval of members is now being sought to regularise such minimum remuneration by passing Special Resolutions," the notice said.

Mittal was paid around Rs 30.1 crore in 2017-18 and 2016-17. Vittal's remuneration, on the other hand, has seen an increase of around 68 per cent between 2016-17 to 2018-19.

He was paid Rs 16.97 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 12.4 crore in 2016-17 in the form of fixed pay, performance-linked incentives, perquisites and other benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Sunil Bharti Mittal Gopal Vittal Mittal remuneration
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp