Discovery rejigs organisation to enhance focus on key areas

The main change which has been implemented is the scrapping of the older division of roles on the basis of mass and premium networks.

Discovery

Image for representational purposes (Discovery, Twitter))

By Express News Service

Science and nature focused-television network, Discovery India has made large scale changes to its organisational network, in an effort to streamline and enhance operational efficiency in a new business environment. According to a statement from the company, these changes will help intensify focus in key strategic areas like digital. 

The main change which has been implemented is the scrapping of the older division of roles on the basis of mass and premium networks. Instead, the network explained that the new structure has distinct verticals for content development and marketing to drive deeper focus and offer greater leverage across its 13 channels. “A dedicated vertical for digital has also been created,” it said. 

The new structure will see Issac John will take on the role of Business Head for Digital with a singular focus on building a strong digital presence. Meanwhile, Sai Abishek will lead the content vertical for factual and lifestyle entertainment while Vednarayan Sirdeshpande will take over marketing portfolio for the network including factual, lifestyle and kids as well as trade.

The top-level rejig comes after Discovery decided to step away from entertainment and focus on its core product offerings and new growth areas: mainly infotainment, kids, lifestyle and digital. Discovery India MD South Asia Megha Tata said, “We have made select changes in our org structure in light of the opportunities available in the evolving media landscape. The sharper focus on functional areas will help us become more potent, more agile”. 

