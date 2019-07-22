RSP member raises issue of non-payment of dues to BSNL workers in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member N K Premachandran raised the issue of alleged non-payment of dues to contract workers of the state-run BSNL in Lok Sabha on Monday.

During the Zero Hour, Premachandran said the contract workers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in his state Kerala have not been getting their dues since last six months and demanded intervention of the Centre.

The BSNL is a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Telecommunication.

He said the Speaker should also ask the government to intervene in the matter.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali said the Centre has not released wages for nearly 25,000 madrassa teachers in Uttar Pradesh since 2016.

He claimed "dozens have starved to death" due to this.

Ali said madrassa teachers get Rs 6,000 as monthly income whereas those having BEd degree are being paid Rs 12,000.