Builders of illegal Shahberi units to face Gangsters Act 

The administration has sought details about land registries done in Shahberi from the sub-registrar of the area. 

Two illegal structures in Shahberi Village collapsed in the month of July last year, killing nine people and forcing the GNIDA to mount a probe | PTI

By Express News Service

After the Greater Noida authority declared all the buildings in Shahberi area as illegal recently, the district administration has decided to slap the Gangsters Act on builders and real estate brokers who were involved in the sale of 10 or more flats in the area. Following this order, more than 300 residents protested and tried to contact officials of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).  

“We have stopped several illegal construction attempts in the past and have passed this information to the Greater Noida authority and police. I have now asked the sub-registrar of Shahberi to get records of people involved in more than 10 land deals. We will be booking these mafias under the Gangsters Act,” said DM B N Singh. 

Meanwhile, residents protested against the order. “We have decided to sit on a protest everyday from 8 am to 8 pm until the authorities hear our concerns,” said S K Upadhaya, a resident. 
Shahberi village, in Greater Noida had been notified by the GNIDA in 2008 and its lands were acquired under the urgency clause. However, acquisitions were stalled following a Supreme Court order in 2011. No fresh acquisition took place afterwards, but villagers who had received compensation did not return the money. 

Instead, they sold the land again to private builders. Despite the apex court order, illegal construction continued in the area, right under the nose of the authority. 

In July last year, GNIDA finally woke up when twin buildings in the area collapsed, killing at least nine people and a probe was ordered. However, GNIDA has not yet been able to find a solution for residents and occupants of these buildings. According to locals, more than 1,000 people live in these buildings currently and since they have invested their lifetime savings, it would be unfair to relocate them.

