Finance Ministry extends deadline for filing income tax returns to August 31

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 10:53 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Tuesday extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals for financial year 2018-19 by a month till August 31.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities - who do not need to get their accounts audited - were required to file their income tax returns for fiscal 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) by July 31, 2019.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2019, to August 31, 2019, in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the finance ministry said in a statement.

There have been demands for an extension in filing ITR date since the issuance of tax deducted at source (TDS) statement for 2018-19 fiscal was delayed.

Income Tax department had last month extended the deadline for employers to issue Form 16 TDS certificate for the financial year 2018-19 to its employees by 25 days till July 10.

This left the salaried taxpayers with a limited time-frame of just 20 days to file their income tax returns.

