Home Business

India needs to grow over 8 per cent a year to become USD 5-trillion economy by 2025: Amitabh Kant 

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said economic growth is driven by the private sector, so India needs to create the right environment for the private sector investment.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: (PTI) India needs to grow at over 8 per cent annually to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024-25, Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised by IILM Institute For Higher Education, Kant said economic growth is driven by the private sector, so India needs to create right environment for the private sector investment.

"We are growing at about 7 per cent per annum, the challenge is now to accelerate the growth. We need to grow 8 per cent plus year after year to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25," he said.

Noting that no country in the world has grown without penetrating global markets, Kant said exports hold key to the country's economic growth.

The Niti Aayog CEO insisted that India needs to continue opening up its economy and the country should push aggressively for globalisation.

Kant also said India needs to get into sunrise areas of industries, whether it is electric vehicle (EV) or battery manufacturing.

"In the EV sector, 20 Indian start-ups are driving EV movement," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO said India has taken many structural reforms such as goods and services tax, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and direct benefit transfer (DBT).

"A total of Rs 90,000 crore has been saved by the government due to DBT," Kant said.

India is also facing several challenges, he said, adding that there is a huge gender disparity in India, so we need to focus on health and eduction of girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India economy Amitabh Kant Niti Aayog
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp