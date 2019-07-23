Home Business

Notices issued to companies for introducing drugs without prior nod from NPPA: Government

The drugs include those used for treating conditions such as diabetes, inflammation and chronic hepatitis C among others.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has issued notices to pharma firms including Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Biocon, Lupin, Alembic Pharma, and Sanofi India, for introducing drugs without prior approval from the national drug pricing regulator, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

"Companies that introduced a total of 22 drugs "without prior approval of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) have been issued notices," Minister for the Chemicals & Fertilizers, D V Sadananda Gowda said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The drugs include those used for treating conditions such as diabetes, inflammation and chronic hepatitis C among others.

While Alembic Pharmaceuticals has introduced two drugs -- Resync 75/50 mg and Trivogo tablet without prior nod from NPPA, Biocon has introduced Blisto Trio 0.2/500/2 mg and Blisto Trio 0.2/500/1 mg, he said.

Cipla has introduced Hepcvel tablets and Dr Reddy's Laboratories has introduced Resof total 400/100 mg, without taking the prior permission, Gowda said. Eris Sciences has introduced Cyblex MV 80.3, Cyblex M 30, Cyblex M 60, Cyblex MV 80.2, Cyblex M 80, Cyblex M 40 without taking prior permission from the NPPA, he added.

The other companies who launched the drugs without getting the prior nod from the national pharmaceutical pricing authority include -- Lupin, Sanofi India Ltd, Hetero Healthcare, Cadila Healthcare, Ipca Laboratories, BoehringerIngelheim India and Kemwell Biopharma, Unichem Laboratories, Wockhardt and Medibios Laboratories, the minister said.

"The NPPA regularly takes action against such companies as per provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO) which has been issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," he added.

NPPA has so far issued demand notices for an amount of Rs 101 crore against defaulting companies. Out of this, an amount of Rs 5.56 crore has been recovered and demand notices amounting to Rs 89.31 crore are under litigation, Gowda said.

"Cases of new drugs are identified from the market-based data being referred to by the NPPA. In addition, new drug cases are also identified through complaint or information received from other sources," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPPA Dr Reddy's Biocon Lupin Alembic Pharma Sanofi India
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp