SC orders NBCC to take over pending Amrapali projects; orders probe against group

The court also directed Enforcement Directorate to register money laundering case against group CMD and others.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief to 42,000 Amrapali homebuyers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered centre and relevant state governments to act against builders who have faulted and failed to deliver homes to home buyers on time.

Delivering the judgement, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit orders cancellation RERA registration of real estate company Amrapali group.

The court also directed that SC directs that all unfinished housing projects of Amrapali will be taken over by NBCC which will complete the projects.

The apex court also holds banks, Noida and Greater Noida authorities liable for Amrapali mess and their officials had connived with builder for siphoning of homebuyers money and said, “Banks and Noida authorities violated doctrine of public trust by closing their eyes towards illegal activities of Amrapali group and their officials in siphoning of homebuyers money.”

The court also directed Enforcement Directorate to register money laundering case against group CMD and others.

The apex court had reserved the verdict in the matter on May 10 after Noida and Greater Noida authorities said they don't have the resources and expertise to construct the stalled projects of Amrapali Group.

In February this year, the court had allowed the Delhi police to arrest Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma and two directors on a complaint that home-buyers of their various housing projects were cheated and duped of their funds.

The court was seized of several pleas of home-buyers seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

