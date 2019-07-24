Home Business

DCC backs TRAI's Rs 3,050 crore penalty on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea 

In its earlier meeting in June, the panel had approved the penalties but asked TRAI to revisit the quantum of fines taking into account the financial stress in the sector. 

Published: 24th July 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal (Photo | PTI)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) decided on Wednesday to back TRAI's decision to impose Rs 3,050 crore of penalties on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The final decision on imposing the fines, however, will be taken by the government. 

In its earlier meeting in June, the panel had approved the penalties but asked TRAI to revisit the quantum of fines taking into account the financial stress in the sector. 

However, DCC Chairperson Aruna Sundararajan said on Wednesday that since TRAI has maintained its stance, the commission has decided to back the regulator after detailed discussions. "The DCC has decided to accept TRAI's recommendations on the penalties and recommend accordingly," she said. 

In October 2016, TRAI had imposed penalties on Bharti Airtel, and then seperate entities Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, for not providing enough inter-connect points to new entrant Reliance Jio.

According to the regulator's findings, this had led to deterioration in Quality of Service (QoS) indicators. These fines, at Rs 50 crore per circle, accumulated to Rs 1,050 crore each for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone (21 circles each) and Rs 950 crore for Idea Cellular (19 circles). The recently merged Vodafone Idea is now liable to pay a cumulative Rs 2,000 crore.  

If the DCC's recommendations backing TRAI are implemented, it will place a significant dent in the balance sheets of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, both of which have struggled to maintain margins in the midst of intense price wars and high capital expenditure requirements. 

In FY19, Bharti Airtel recorded a 63 per cent drop in net profit, while Vodafone Idea posted a whopping Rs 14,571 crore net loss. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DCC Digital Communications Commission TRAI Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp