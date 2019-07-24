Home Business

Digital Communications Commission to look into fines on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea

Any decision on either issue will have significant consequences for the industry, which has been struggling to maintain margins amidst a prolonged price war and high capex requirements.

Published: 24th July 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

 Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is slated to meet today to deliberate on penalties worth Rs 3,050 crore imposed on telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for flouting interconnect regulations. The DCC will also discuss the reserve pricing set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the next round of spectrum auctions. 

Any decision on either issue will have significant consequences for the industry, which has been struggling to maintain margins amidst a prolonged price war and high capex requirements. In FY19, Bharti Airtel recorded 63 per cent drop in net profit, while Vodafone Idea posted a whopping `14,571 crore net loss. 

In October 2016, TRAI had imposed penalties on Bharti Airtel, and then seperate entities Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, for not providing enough interconnect points to new entrant Reliance Jio. These fines, at `50 crore per circle, accumulated to `1,050 crore each for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone (21 circles) and `950 crore for Idea Cellular (19 circles). The recently merged Vodafone Idea is now liable to pay a cumulative `2,000 crore.  

The DCC had given its nod for the penalties in June, but asked TRAI to reconsider the quantum of fines, considering the financial distress afflicting the industry. However, the regulator has stuck to its guns so far, with officials noting that it cannot revise the quantum of penalties since it is bound by regulations.

For its part, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an industry lobby representing Indian telcos except for Reliance Jio, has questioned the basis of TRAI’s findings. The number of interconnect points to be provided was itself an issue under litigation, said COAI president Rajan Mathews, who also dismissed TRAI’s finding that Quality of Service (QoS) deteriorated due to lack of interconnect points. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
airtel Digital Communications Commission airtel vodafone fines
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp