Home Business

Demand, supply dynamics impact trade financing

RBI researchers have found some answers and now appear certain that both demand and supply-side dynamics influence flow of cross-border credit.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

trade financing, global trading
By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

Globally and in India, trade finance activity has remained sluggish following the global financial crisis. But, there has been little evidence on what affects cross-border credit in India. Thankfully, RBI researchers have found some answers and now appear certain that both demand and supply-side dynamics influence flow of cross-border credit.

In fact, the fall in trade finance intensity in recent years was clearly an indication of supply-side constraints, while the financial health and size of overseas network of banks operating in India matter for trade credit. “Empirical evidence suggests positive impact of imports volume on trade credit flows and makes short-term external debt as one of the critical variables to be monitored for external sector vulnerability.

This is especially pertinent when import payments are driven by higher international commodity prices,” concluded Rajeev Jain, Dhirendra Gajbhiye and Soumasree Tewari in their RBI working paper: ‘Cross-border Trade Credit: A Post-Crisis Empirical Analysis for India.’

The paper profiles trade credit extended by domestic and foreign banks to Indian importers by focusing on size, composition and cost pattern. Using  panel data of 55 banks over nearly eight years between Q1FY08 and Q4FY17, the paper found that both demand and supply-side factors influence the flow of trade credit. It suggested that higher imports — whether due to high prices or volumes — lead to an increase in trade credit.

Similarly, from the supply-side perspective, financial health of banks, cost of trade credit and size of their overseas network seem to influence trade credit operations. The authors also suggested that banks need to expand their global banking relationship and shift towards the use of globally accepted trade finance instruments instead of indigenous instruments (such as LoUs /LoCs) which may push up the cost. Incidentally, the drying up of trade credit disbursed through domestic banks in the aftermath of prohibition of LoUs/LoCs by the RBI in March 2018 confirms that their narrow overseas network base is a binding constraint for their trade credit business. 

As tight global financial conditions are found to impede trade credit flows, policy efforts towards strengthening of banks’ overseas business network may make these flows more resilient. Domestic banks largely depend on their own branches or subsidiaries of other domestic banks which have been accepting non-standardised trade instruments like LoUs and LoCs for arranging the trade credit so far. “The over dependence of domestic banks on their overseas branches through less standardised trade credit instruments limits the scope of their trade credit operations,” the report noted. 

Globally, up to 80 per cent trade is supported by some form of credit, guarantee or insurance, while bank-intermediated cross-border trade credit accounts for about one-third of the global merchandise trade as on 2014, according to the Bank of International Settlement. Various surveys suggest a significant tightening in bank-intermediated trade finance markets during the 2008-09 financial crisis. A few even pointed out that disruptions in trade finance exacerbated the trade slowdown. Post-crisis trade finance activity has remained sluggish, and a study by the Asian Development Bank estimated a global trade finance gap of $1.5 trillion in 2017. 40 per cent of this was in Asia and the Pacific region.

“While there is no consensus as to what caused low trade finance activity at the global level in the post-crisis period, few studies based on cross-country surveys attribute it to both demand and supply-side factors. The importance of drawing clear linkages between trade finance and its determinants is critical, especially when trade protectionist sentiment has accentuated and banks continue to face capacity constraints since the peak of the global crisis,” the authors noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
trade financing
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp