Home Business

Government amends bidding guidelines for wind power projects

The amendments have been made based on the experience of bidding and consultation with various stakeholders, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to fast-track wind energy projects, the Centre has made certain amendments to the bidding guidelines for such projects, according to an official statement.

The amendments have been made based on the experience of bidding and consultation with various stakeholders, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The development assumes significance as the government has set an ambitious target of having 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022, including 100 GW solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

"The guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding process for procurement of power from grid connected wind power projects was notified on December 8, 2017.

Based on experience of bidding and after consultation with stakeholders, following amendment to these standard bidding guidelines for wind power projects is carried out," it said.

As per the statement, now the timeline for land acquisition for wind power projects has been extended from seven months to scheduled commissioning date i.e. 18 months.

This, the ministry said, will help wind power project developers in states where land acquisition takes longer time.

"Also the window for revision of declared CUF (capital utilisation factor) of wind power project has been increased to three years. The declared CUF is now allowed to revise once within three year of commercial operation date, which was earlier allowed within one year only," it said.

The penalty on shortfall in energy corresponding to the minimum CUF has now been fixed at 50 per cent of the PPA tariff for the shortfall in energy terms liable to be paid by the wind power generator to the procurer, the ministry said.

Further, the penalty shall be passed on by the intermediary procurer to the end procurer after deducting the losses of intermediary procurer.

The ministry also said that in cases of early part commissioning, the procurer may purchase the generation, at full PPA tariff.

"Commissioning schedule of wind power project has been defined as 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA or PSA, whichever is later. The amendments intended not only to reduce the investment risks related to the land acquisition and CUF but also to provide incentives for early part commissioning of project. The risk of wind power developers in case of delay in signing of PSA has been mitigated by starting time-line of execution of project from date of signing of PPA or PSA, whichever is later," the statement said.

While Power and New and Renewable Minister R K Singh is positive on achieving 175 GW renewable energy target, several recent reports have cautioned that India is unlikely to meet the capacity targets for wind and solar power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Wind power project
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp