Home Business

IBBI tightens norms for insolvency professionals

Besides, as per the amended norms, the resolution professional, and his or her relatives, cannot accept any employment from the successful resolution applicant concerned for one year.

Published: 25th July 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has tightened norms governing resolution professionals, wherein they would be barred from having employment when they are in possession of authorisation to take up work under the insolvency law.Also, restrictions will also be in place for their relatives in taking up employment after completion of the resolution process. 

Besides, as per the amended norms, the resolution professional, and his or her relatives, cannot accept any employment from the successful resolution applicant concerned for one year. An insolvency professional should not undertake any assignment unless he or she holds an “Authorisation for Assignment’’ issued by the insolvency professional agency concerned. This would be effective from January 1, 2020, according to a release.

This would be applicable for an individual acting as an interim resolution professional, resolution professional, liquidator, bankruptcy trustee, authorised representative or in any other role under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.“An insolvency professional shall not engage in any employment when he holds an “Authorisation for Assignment” or when he is undertaking an assignment.

The IBBI has notified amended regulations related to insolvency professionals as well as model bye-laws and the governing board of insolvency professional agencies.“An insolvency professional agency shall issue/renew an ‘Authorisation for Assignment’ to insolvency professionals in accordance with its bye-laws,” the IBBI release said. Further, an individual would be permitted to serve as an independent director on the governing board of an insolvency professional agency up to the age of 75 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp