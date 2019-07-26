Home Business

Subhash Chandra Garg takes over as new Power Secretary

An interaction of Garg with media is scheduled later on Friday. Garg was in charge of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and was designated the Finance Secretary.

Published: 26th July 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat and former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday took over as the new Power Secretary.

The senior most officer in the Ministry of Finance, Garg was shifted to the Power Ministry on Wednesday. Thereafter he announced that he had applied for voluntary retirement from service on Thursday.

"Handed over charge of Economic Affairs today (Thursday). Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow (Friday).

Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October", Garg had tweeted on Thursday.

An interaction of Garg with media is scheduled later on Friday. Garg was in charge of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and was designated the Finance Secretary.

However, in a surprise move, he was named Power Secretary in an order issued late on Wednesday.

As DEA Secretary, he was in charge of fiscal policy, RBI-related matters, and was closely involved in the preparation of union budget.

The shift came just a day after Parliamentary procedure for approval of Modi 2.0 government's maiden union budget for 2019-20 was completed.

The 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Garg came to the centre in 2014, and was appointed Executive Director in the World Bank where he stayed till 2017, when he was appointed DEA Secretary in June 2017. In December 2018, he was elevated as the Finance Secretary after the retirement of Hasmukh Adhia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Power Secretary
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp