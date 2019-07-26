Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expects RS to clear new Motor Vehicles Bill

By PTI

MUMBAI: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari Friday said the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is expected to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha Monday.

The Bill, which seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic, has already been passed by the Lok Sabha this Tuesday. Bill was passed by a voice vote rejecting several amendments moved by the Opposition.

"On Monday we will get a chance to present the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and I am sure that it will be passed," Gadkari said at the second edition of the three-day passenger mobility conference that began Thursday.

Gadkari said the government Thursday approved the national permit scheme for the inter-state travel which seeks to give national permits to bus operators.

But he said the same facility for trucks may take time as the states have some reservation on this.

As a way out, he said the move will increase the revenue of states by 3-4 per cent which will be credited to the states in a proportionate manner.

There will be no need of permit for the electric vehicles including buses, car taxis, autos and bike taxis, he added.