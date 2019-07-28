Home Business

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 514 crore to set up snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh

A MoU for the project was signed between the company and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Published: 28th July 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

PepsiCo India

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Sunday said it plans to invest Rs 514 crore over the next three years to set up a greenfield snacks manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The new investment plan is in line with PepsiCo's goal to double its snacks business in the country by 2022 and is expected to help create over 1,500 jobs, both direct and indirect, the company said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was signed between the company and the Uttar Pradesh government at the ground-breaking ceremony of the investor summit in the state in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it added.

PepsiCo India President and CEO Ahmed ElSheikh said, "PepsiCo is committed to growing its food and beverage business sustainably in India. We have a long relationship with the people of Uttar Pradesh.As we look to double our snacks business over the next few years, we intend to invest Rs 514 crore approximately to expand our footprint in Uttar Pradesh."

The company said as part of this project, PepsiCo India would expand its backward integration with local farmers and help bring agricultural best practices to enable socio-economic growth for potato farmers in Uttar Pradesh. "To enable the supply chain, the company will set up a cold storage facility and this would also give an impetus to the development of ancillary and other support industries in the state," it added.

PepsiCo India currently sources all the potato used in Lay's and Uncle Chipps from local farmers under its Agri program through which it works with over 24,000 farmers across 13 states through various agriculture and sourcing initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PepsiCo India PepsiCo Uttar Pradesh PepsiCo UP plant
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp