Home Business

Earnings, macro data, Fed decision to dictate market trend this week: Analysts

'Disappointing corporate earnings are adding to the weakness in the benchmarks. Weak monsoon in major parts of India is also weakening the sentiments,' said Romesh Tiwari.

Published: 29th July 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Quarterly earnings from frontline companies such as HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel, macroeconomic data and the US Fed's interest rate decision will set the tone for the equity markets this week, say analysts.

Benchmark indices managed to snap their six-session losing streak -- the longest since early-May -- on Friday, even as analysts said subdued corporate earnings, foreign fund outflows and weak global cues continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

"Disappointing corporate earnings are adding to the weakness in the benchmarks. Weak monsoon in major parts of India is also weakening the sentiments," said Romesh Tiwari, Head of Research, CapitalAim.

According to Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, "In absence of any major trigger, we advise keeping close watch on earnings and global markets for further cues." DLF, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Axis Bank and Bank of India are among the other major corporates set to announce their results this week.

Besides, infrastructure output and PMI data for the manufacturing sector will also influence trading sentiment this week, analysts added. At the global front, all eyes will be on the US Fed's interest rate decision.

"A decisive up-move will require liquidity from FIIs which is now in doldrums while any signs of stability and development in economic activity can change the situation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. During the last week, the Sensex lost 454.22 points or 1.18 per cent to close at 37,882.79 on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC ITC Bharti Airtel
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp