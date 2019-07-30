Home Business

Income Tax Returns: Here's what will happen if you submit fake rent receipts

If, in a year, you pay more than Rs 1 lakh as rent, then you should submit your landlord's PAN number also along with the rent receipt at the time of filing returns. 

Published: 30th July 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

According to the Income Tax Act, 1961, everyone is eligible for House Rent Allowance (HRA) provided by your employers. HRA helps in the reduction of tax liability. However, many salaried people toy with the idea of submitting fake rent receipts, in order to avail this exemption, despite living in own homes. 

In case you plan to do this while filing your income tax returns for the assessment year 2019-20, keep in mind that this amounts to tax evasion, which is a punishable offence. 

If, in a year, you pay more than Rs 1 lakh as rent, you should submit your landlord's PAN number also along with the rent receipt at the time of filing returns. 

With the help of technological advancements, the Income-tax department is now keeping a close tab and will immediately issue a legal notice demanding proofs for the claimed deduction whenever they spot something fishy. 

If you fail to submit any proof, then the taxmen will disallow the claimed exemption. But if the I-T department finds your claims to be fake, it will result in penalties for misreporting or under-reporting of income.

According to Section 270A of the Income Tax-Act 1961, the taxmen can levy 50 per cent penalty, if income has been under-reported. However, if under-reporting of income is a result of misreporting of income, a 200 per cent penalty can be levied.

Hence, if you wilfully produce fake bills to misreport your income, you will have to face a 200 per cent penalty, in addition to which, you will have to pay interest under sections 234A, 234B and 234C of the Income-Tax Act 1961.

As of now, there is no law in India that prevents a person from staying in their parents/relatives house for rent, but it is mandatory to have proper documents to support your claims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
House Rent Allowance Income Tax Returns Income Tax filing Income Tax IT Returns IT filing Income Tax Act hra Fake rent receipts
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp