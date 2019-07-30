Home Business

Rupee slips 4 paise to 68.79 vs USD in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 31.

Published: 30th July 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign Direct Investment, money, dollar, Indo-US

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 4 paise to 68.79 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 31.

Moreover, strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas kept pressure on the Indian rupee, they added. The rupee opened weak at 68.73 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 68.79, down 4 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 68.75 against the US dollar on Monday.

Besides, market participants are also looking forward to the US and China trade talks, which can impact rupee movement. The US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute.

Meanwhile, a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit and restricted the fall.Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.49 per cent to USD 64.02 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 704.42 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note day with benchmark indices Sensex trading 252.30 points up at 37,942.91 and Nifty up 74.35 points at 11,263.55.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INR vs USD Indian Rupee US Dollar Currency conversion rate
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp