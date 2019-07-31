Home Business

Cafe Coffee Day Enterprises shares further plummet 20 per cent; hit lowest trading permissible limit

At the NSE, it dropped 20 per cent to hit its one year low as also its lower limit of Rs 122.75. In two days, the company's market valuation has tanked by Rs 1,463.32 crore.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha.

The body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who had gone missing, was found on Wednesday. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd further plummeted 20 per cent to hit its lowest trading permissible limit for the day on Wednesday after its Chairman and Managing Director V G Siddhartha's body was found.

The body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who had gone missing, was found on Wednesday in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka after 36 hours of intense search, officials said.

The scrip tumbled 20 per cent to Rs 123.25 -- its 52-week low level as well as its lowest trading permissible limit for the day -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 20 per cent to hit its one year low as also its lower limit of Rs 122.75. In two days, the company's market valuation has tanked by Rs 1,463.32 crore to Rs 2,603.68 crore on the BSE.

ALSO READ : Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha's last letter, 'I failed as entrepreneur, faced harassment from I-T'

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped 20 per cent on Tuesday also after reports surfaced that Siddhartha has gone missing.

Siddhartha's body had washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen. Mangalore MLA U T Khader said friends and relatives have confirmed that the body is of Siddhartha.

Cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises on Tuesday had said it is evaluating and assessing the situation after its chairman went missing since Monday evening.

ALSO READ : Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha a victim of nationwide debt crisis

The company's board has held emergency meeting following disappearance of Siddhartha and also reviewed the letter purportedly signed by him and shared copies with relevant authorities, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. The company said it has resolved to co-operate with authorities.

The purported letter sent by Siddhartha to the CCD board claimed that he was being pressured by "one of the private equity partners" forcing him to buy back shares, a transaction he had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from "a friend".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cafe Coffee Day CCD Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha Netravati river Cafe Coffee Day stocks Cafe Coffee Day shares
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp