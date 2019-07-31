Flipkart launches initiative to bring Indian artisans, weavers onboard

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday launched a new initiative 'Samarth' to bring Indian artisans, weavers and handicrafts makers on its platform.

The e-commerce giant, which is locked in an intense battle for leadership in the Indian market, has partnered with five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help artisans use the online marketplace to sell their products.

Flipkart Samarth has been designed to support artisans in their e-commerce journey from onboarding till they get familiar to selling products online, Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy told reporters here.

"These small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy we are helping traditionally underserved communities access a pan-India market and engage with over 150 million customers," he added.

In the first phase of the programme, Flipkart will have access to 35,000 artisans through the partnerships with NGOs.

"Our government has taken a host of measures to support the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and encourage e-commerce platforms. According to some estimates, e-commerce can potentially create 1 million-plus jobs in the next couple of years," Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said.

He added that e-commerce is also expected to increase employment in industries such as logistics and warehousing.