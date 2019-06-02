Home Business

Flipkart forays into sportswear segment

The e-retailer launched a new in-house private label Adrenex which will focus on fitness and sportswear products.

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

The rapid adoption of fitness wear by an increasing number of Indian consumers is seeing a number of companies enter the sports and fitness wear segment. The latest entrant is Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart, which announced this week that it has rolled out its own, in-house sports and fitness wear private label: Adrenex. 

“By launching Adrenex, we are looking to better serve Indians who are becoming increasingly health and fitness conscious, but may not have access to good quality equipment,” said Adarsh K Menon, vice president, private brands, electronics and furniture at Flipkart in a statement.

The launch expands its already impressive portfolio of in-house brands, ranging from electronics to furniture. According to analysts, this is primarily due to the better margins provided by in-house private labels in a scenario where most e-commerce players are trying to improve margins. A private label is essentially an in-house brand designed, produced and marketed by Flipkart itself. 

“Such brands result in significant cost advantages, since everything is done by the company itself. If a platform has the capabilities and resources, in-house brands can be quite lucrative,” said an industry analyst. Flipkart will look to tap into the high-growth sports and fitness segment will Adrenex, under which label it will sell sports gear like bats and racquets, footballs, volleyballs, gym accessories like yoga mats, waters zippers, clinchers and dumbbells.

“The launch of Adrenex by Flipkart comes at a pivotal time for the sport & fitness industry in India, which estimates suggest will be valued at $5.6 billion by 2023 from the current $3.3 billion,” Flipkart said in a statement.The company plans to add more products to its portfolio soon, including treadmills, cycles and a selection of home gym equipment.According to the company, Adrenex had first been rolled out just ahead of last year’s Big Billion Day sale, and the label has already registered three-fold growth over the period. 

Adrenex is not the first such venture by Flipkart, which has been adding to its private label kitty since as early as 2017 when it launched an appliances brand called MarQ, smartphone brand Billion and consumer electronics brand Smart Buy. In the time since, Billion has been repositioned as a personal care and home utilities brand, but Flipkart has launched even more private labels all through 2018, including Miss & Chef (kids clothing and toys), Perfect Homes (furniture) and Cara Mia and Ann Springs (women fashion and accessories).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Adrenex Flipkart sportswear Flipkart in house brand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp