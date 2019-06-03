Home Business

Domestic market growth helping Indian pharma companies offset pricing pressure in US: Fitch

Many of the leading pharmaceutical companies reported double-digit growth in their domestic sales which in turn supported overall industry growth of 11 per cent during FY19.

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rising revenues in the domestic market has helped Indian pharma companies counterbalance the ongoing pricing pressure on generic drugs in the US in the financial year ended March 31, Fitch Ratings said Monday.

The US and India are the two key markets served by Indian pharmaceutical companies, which sell predominantly generic drugs, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

Many of the leading pharmaceutical companies reported double-digit growth in their domestic sales which in turn supported overall industry growth of 11 per cent during FY19, it added.

"By contrast, growth in the US market remained subdued for many Indian drugmakers, as consolidation of pharma distributors and a faster pace of approvals of new generic drugs by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has resulted in continued pressure on generic drug pricing over the last few years," the statement said.

Fitch expects companies with an appropriate Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliance record to be better placed to mitigate the effect of pricing pressure in the US, it added.

"We believe Indian drugmakers' efforts to expand their presence in speciality and novel drugs will help to reduce their dependence on the intensely competitive generic business.

However, we do not expect a meaningful shift away from generics during FY20," the statement said.

Fitch said it expects continued growth in the domestic market, supported by the government's focus on enhancing access to healthcare to economically weaker sections of the society.

"This will help to support overall revenue growth for Indian pharmaceutical companies despite our expectations of continued pricing pressure in the US.

We expect margins to trend lower, with the active pursuit of speciality focused research and development programmes," the statement said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fitch ratings pharma companies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp