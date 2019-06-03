Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points ahead of RBI policy meet

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 39,918.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

Published: 03rd June 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points in early trade Monday driven by gains in financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy review.

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 39,918.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 117.77 points, or 0.30 per cent, lower at 39,714.20, and the Nifty settled lower by 23.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 11,922.80.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Monday include Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, HDFC twins, PowerGrid, TCS and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 3 per cent.

While, ONGC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M and RIL fell up to 1.77 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday.

The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet for three days beginning June 3 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

According to experts, the Reserve Bank may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on Thursday to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 676.15 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 394.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a weak note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 24 paise to 69.45 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.13 per cent lower at 61.29 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex NSE BSE Stocks RBI policy meeting Monitary policy RBI Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp