Home Business

5G spectrum auction by end of this year with trials to start within 100 days: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad, who took charge as Union telecom minister on Monday, assured that India has adequate spectrum for 5G rollout.

Published: 04th June 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge in New Delhi on Monday

Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge in New Delhi on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

NEW DELHI:  Ravi Shankar Prasad, who took charge as Union telecom minister on Monday, said the government will auction spectrum for fifth generation or 5G and other bands within this calendar year. The minister also said they would initiate 5G trials in India within 100 days.

“This calendar year, we should auction... we have adequate spectrum,” said Prasad, who had previously held the portfolio before it was given to Manoj Sinha. Sinha and the Department of Telecom had in multiple occasions said that application of 5G in India should be at par with rest of the developed nations to realise the country’s digital ambitions. 

Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in a white paper, had said the telecom department’s delay in auctioning 5G spectrum in 3300-3600 Mhz bands will jack up costs for telecom firms planning to roll out 5G networks, as they will have to make additional investments in next-generation airwaves.

Prasad said 5G will be very crucial for initiatives such as digital inclusion, effective implementation of social schemes and more. However, on the financial side, it is expected to bring handsome income for the government as spectrum sale proceeds are a major source of revenue for the exchequer.

TRAI has recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies, including those for 5G services, at an estimated total base price of `4.9 lakh crore, but telecom firms say they cannot afford the price tag. Prasad said he expects either the Parliament’s standing committee on telecom or the finance committee to provide a solution on pricing 5G.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Telecom Regulatory Authority of India 5G trials 5G rollout 5G spectrum auction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp