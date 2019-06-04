Home Business

Airtel Africa to raise USD 750 million via IPO as it eyes London listing

The comapny aims to reduce its net debt with this raise through a public offer.

Published: 04th June 2019 11:06 AM

Bharti Airtel

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary Airtel Africa expects to raise at least USD 750 million (approx Rs 5,189 crore) through a public offer and subsequent listing on the London Stock Exchange.

"The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus primary greenshoe option of up to 15 per cent) and will be used to reduce net debt," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

It added that Airtel Africa intends to proceed with an initial public offering for admission and listing of its shares on the main market of London Stock Exchange (premium segment). Additionally, Airtel Africa is also considering listing its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

TAGS
Airtel Africa Airtel Africa London Stock Exchange Listing London Stock Exchange Nigerian Stock Exchange Bharti Airtel

