Received approval from BSE and NSE for reclassification of promoters: Fortis Healthcare

Post reclassification, Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd remains the promoter of the firm with a 31.17 per cent stake in the healthcare firm.

Published: 04th June 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 11:14 AM

NEW DELHI: Fortis Healthcare on Monday said it has received approval from both bourses BSE and NSE for reclassification of its promoters including Singh brothers - Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The company has received approval from both the stock exchanges - BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd - for reclassification of the following promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh - Trust, Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE. "The remaining promoter of the company is Northern TK Venture Pte. Ltd," it added.

Fortis in August 2018 had applied for reclassification of these promoters. Post reclassification, Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd remains the promoter of the firm with a 31.17 per cent stake in the healthcare firm. Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 124.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

