Home Business

UPI transaction numbers drop as value hits a high

The value registered a high of Rs 1.53 lakh crore in May 3019 from Rs1.42 lakh crore in April.

Published: 04th June 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The value of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions has registered a high of Rs 1.53 lakh crore in May 3019, up 7.3 per cent from Rs 1.42 lakh crore in April. In terms of numbers, however, transactions have fallen 6 per cent to 733.54 million in May 2019 from 781.79 million in April 2019. The transaction count had hit its highest-ever mark of 799.54 million in March, according to data shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

While digital transactions tend to fluctuate every month, UPI has been growing consistently over the last one year. From around 189 million transactions in May 2018, it jumped 287 per cent over the last one year. The growing popularity of UPI can be attributed to its simple, safe, cost-effective and mobile-based payment system. Among the major players driving transactions are Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and MobiKwik, along with 143 banks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Payments Corporation of India Unified Payments Interface UPI May 2019 transactions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp