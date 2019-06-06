Home Business

Government to push for lower GST on auto, textile sectors

The centre may also make a case before the Council for the need to bring in at least some petroleum products into the GST ambit. 

Published: 06th June 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Government would like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, slated to meet later this month, to address the distress in India’s export sector on account of the US withdrawing preferential trade terms and an ongoing global slowdown by tweaking the GST rate on products which figure heavily in India’s export basket.

There is a strong demand, among others, for reducing GST on auto parts and some textile goods, which the Central Government is likely to support. It will also be pitching for a single authority to process GST refunds.

“The whole idea is to reduce the time for refunds. Exporters’ main grudge has been that they are constantly facing a liquidity crisis as refunds do not come on time and impatient suppliers in the global supply chain are unwilling to wait for payments, forcing Indian exporters to borrow at high costs,” said officials.

While some auto parts are currently taxed at 18 per cent, others are taxed at 28 per cent.  The Automobile Component Manufacturers Association has been demanding that all auto parts be uniformly taxed at 18 per cent for some time. The auto-components industry accounts for 2.3 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs as many as 1.5 million people directly and indirectly each. There is also a move to reduce GST on some textile product lines which are now taxed at 18 per cent to 12 per cent, as well as on finishing agents such as dyes etc., used by the textile industry in order to help the sector which earned about $38 billion in 2018.

The centre may also make a case before the Council for the need to bring in at least some petroleum products into the GST ambit. 

Officials point out that there are three categories of petroleum products: Industrial fuels such as crude oil used as industrial inputs;  transportation fuels like petroleum, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and household fuels like kerosene and LPG. “The entire range of petroleum products is taxed at multiple points in the country... Central excise and state VAT are among these taxes. To top it, there is no input tax credit for the industry,” pointed out Sumit Dutt Majumder, former chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes. “There can be a case for industrial fuels which are used as inputs being brought under GST,” he added.

high gst rates
Currently, some auto parts are currently taxed at 18 per cent and others at 28 per cent. The Automobile Component Manufacturers Association has demanded that all auto parts be uniformly taxed at 18 per cent for some time. Meanwhile, the textile industry  has been seeking a reduction in GST on some textile product lines which are now taxed at 18 per cent, as well as on finishing agents such as dyes etc., which are used by the sector which earned $38 billion in 2018

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Goods and Services Tax Auto Sector Textile Sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp