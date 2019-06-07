Home Business

Indians turning pessimistic amidst job worries, suggests RBI survey

Sentiment returning to pessimistic territory adds to the challenge of policymakers trying to boost consumption and investments in an economy growing at the slowest pace since 2014.

Consumer-Goods

Image used for representational purpose only

By Bloomberg

Consumer confidence in India dropped in May, as people fretted about jobs and slowing growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The current situation index fell to 97.3 from 104.6 in March, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s consumer confidence survey, where 100 is the dividing line between pessimism and optimism. The future expectations gauge fell to 128.4 in May from a record 133.4, suggesting waning optimism. “Weakening confidence is primarily attributable to the deterioration in sentiments on the economic situation and employment,” the central bank said.

Sentiment returning to pessimistic territory adds to the challenge of policymakers trying to boost consumption and investments in an economy growing at the slowest pace since 2014. The Reserve Bank of India Thursday cut interest rates to the lowest in nine years to support growth and opened the room for more easing by adopting an accommodative stance.

While private investments have been subdued for some time, a slew of indicators from auto sales to air travel show consumption - which contributes more than 60 per cent to GDP - has also waned amid a crisis in the shadow banking sector.

The RBI’s consumer confidence survey was conducted in 13 Indian cities and was based on responses from 5,245 households.

Comments

