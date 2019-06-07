Home Business

RBI assures all help to troubled NBFCs as SBI monitors exposure to sector

The move comes after DHFL, the third- largest pure-play mortgage player, has defaulted on bond repayments.

Published: 07th June 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the developments in the NBFC sector and will not hesitate to take measures to ensure financial stability. This comes in the backdrop of two domestic rating agencies downgrading commercial papers of debt-laden DHFL.

The country's largest lender SBI too said it has been closely monitoring its exposure to the NBFC sector for the past 10 months and taking action as required. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, during his post policy interaction with the media, said the apex bank is closely monitoring the troubles brewing in the NBFC sector due to the liquidity crisis.

Stating that the RBI is committed to ensuring a robust and well-functioning NBFC sector, Das said, "The central bank will not hesitate to take whatever steps are required to ensure that the financial stability is not adversely impacted in any manner by any development."

The comments came following a bond repayment default by Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), the third- largest pure-play mortgage player, and the resultant rating downgrades of its Rs 850 crore commercial papers to default grade by Crisil and ICRA.

Later in a statement, SBI said the overall quality of the NBFC asset portfolio on its books continues to be good. "Challenges faced by accounts like DHFL have already been factored in when we have given our estimate for the stress that the Bank would have to deal with in FY 19-20 and included in our estimates for slippage and loan loss provisioning for the current financial year," it said.

Refuting the credit rationale, DHFL said the action by the rating agencies is extremely surprising as the company has been making and continues to make substantial efforts in ensuring no defaults on any bonds and repayment of its financial obligations. "These actions are unwarranted and the company is seeking clarification on the rationale that predicts DHFL's inability to service pay outs on the due dates. Such speculative rating rationale is not adequate," the housing finance firm said in a statement.

Since September 2018, DHFL has repaid close to Rs 40,000 crore of financial obligations, it said.

To ensure adequate liquidity to meet the repayments, DHFL also sold its strategic retail assets including Aadhar, Avanse and DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers, it said, adding that the company is committed towards ensuring repayment of all its obligations.

Following the rating action, shares of DHFL plummeted nearly 16 per cent. The scrip tanked 15.86 per cent to close at Rs 93.90 on the BSE.Du ring the day, it dived 18 per cent to Rs 91.50 - its 52-week low.

Crisil in a note Wednesday said the downgrade to 'default' or 'D' reflects delays in debt servicing by DHFL on some of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) because of inadequate liquidity. The payments were due on June 4, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India India NBFC sector Non banking Financial sectors DHFL DHFL crisis SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp