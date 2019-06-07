Home Business

RBI rate cut to make loans affordable to MSMEs and exporters: Piyush Goyal

The Commerce and Industry Minister said that the removal of charges on NEFT and RTGS transactions will help in promoting Digital India initiative.

Published: 07th June 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (photo | Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The repo rate cut by the RBI will help boost India's economy by making loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters and home buyers, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday.

He said that removal of charges on NEFT and RTGS transactions will bring great relief to the people and will help in promoting Digital India initiative.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo - short term lending rate at which it gives loan to banks - third time in a row to 5.75 per cent in its second bi-monthly policy decision, adopting an accommodative stance.

IT veteran Nandan Nilekani, who headed the RBI Committee on digital payments, said the apex bank's decision on review of charges for payment systems, and constitution of a committee to review the ATM interchange fee structure would help increase digital transactions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Piyush Goyal RBI repo rate cut Indian exporters rate cut benefit MSME rate cut benefit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp