Home Business

Bank window on bad loans just got bigger after RBI tweaks guidelines

Under the revised framework, banks will get a 30-day window to classify a loan account as NPA. Earlier, the NPA label had to be given the next day of default.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: After its controversial February 12, 2018 circular on stressed assets backfired after the Supreme Court struck it down following borrowers’ request for more time to tackle debt in sectors such as power, RBI on Friday tweaked the guidelines.

Under the revised framework, banks will get a 30-day window to classify a loan account as NPA. Earlier, the NPA label had to be given the next day of default.

During this 30-day period, banks must decide on the resolution strategy and come up with a full-fledged resolution plan.

The resolution plan itself should be implemented by the lenders within 180 days after the initial review period.

The new norms are applicable to borrowers with exposure of Rs 2,000 crore and above to commercial banks, small finance banks and NBFCs

.“Once a borrower is reported to be in default by any lender, others should undertake a review of the borrower account within 30 days from such default, to be called as ‘review period’,” RBI said in the circular issued on Friday.

Welcoming the move, former SBI managing director Sanjay Bhattacharyya said, “It will mean relief for banks as the average provisioning will be lower; it will also give them more time to come up with a resolution plan.”

The new norms will kick in immediately for loan accounts of Rs 2,000 crore and above.

For loans worth more than Rs 1,500 crore but less than Rs 2,000 crore, the norms will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

“The new RBI circular Resolution of Stressed Assets will be a relief to businesses facing temporary financial issues, empower lenders to take decisions, improve credit availability in the economy and protect jobs, thereby boosting the economy,” said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court RBI NPA Bad Loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp