Home Business

Maharashtra attracts highest FDI in 2018-19, Delhi-NCR tails closely

Similarly, FDI received by Gujarat and Kochi (covering Kerala and Lakshadweep) has declined sequentially.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MUMBAI, which has been for long the top destination that attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in India, retained its position with the highest share in total FDI equity inflows to the country in 2018-19 too; but the financial capital might be losing its sheen. In fact, the New Delhi region, which covers the national capital and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, is fast closing in.

Data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed that Mumbai — covering Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu — saw 39.3 per cent fall in FDI inflows, garnering just Rs 80,013 crore, or $11.38 billion, in 2018-19, from a high of Rs 1.32 lakh crore ($19.65 billion) in 2016-17 and Rs 86,244 crore ($13.42 billion) in 2017-18.

Similarly, FDI received by Gujarat and Kochi (covering Kerala and Lakshadweep) has declined sequentially.

While Kochi slipped from $454 million in 2016-17 to $257 million in 2018-19, Gujarat fell from $3.4 billion to $1.8 billion during the period under review. Kochi, however, has seen more inflows this year, compared to a year ago when it received $208 million worth investments.

FDI inflows in southern states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Union Territory Pondicherry also slumped on year but were still higher than the lows of 2016-17.

However, inflows from Delhi has been on a northward journey, rising consistently from Rs 39,482 crore ($5.9 billion) in 2016-17 to Rs 49,366 crore ($7.7 billion) in 2017-18 and then doubling at Rs 70,485 crore ($10.1 billion) in 2018-19.

Some states, which have been laggards in the past, also emerged as dark horses. For instance, West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar garnered a combined $1.2 billion in 2018-19, against $218 million a year ago, a near six-time jump. FDI in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh together rose exponentially from a mere $6 million in 2016-17 to $108 million in 2017-18 and $618 in 2018-19.

Overseas funds

  • Rs 80,013 crore worth FDI garnered by Mumbai in 2018-19, seeing a 39.3% decline.

  • Rs 49,366 crore worth overseas investment in Delhi the same year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp