Adding to flyers' burden, government ups security fee

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry order, domestic passengers would have to pay Rs 150 each time they buy a ticket from Rs 130 now.

Published: 09th June 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Aircraft lined up on the tarmac of Indira Gandhi airport in New Delhi, currently the only international airport in the National Capital Region | shekhar yadav

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reeling already under high air fares after Jet Airways suspended operations, flyers would have to shell out Rs 20-112 more come July 1, with government raising passenger security fee (PSF) for both domestic and international travel.

The Aviation security fee for international passengers has been fixed at $4.85 or equivalent Indian Rupees per embarking passenger from $3.25 now.

"The above rates of aviation security fee will be applicable with effect from 00:01 hours of July 1, 2019 and will replace the PSF which was being charged so far at the rate of Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian rupees and US$ 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency," the ministry's order said.

The issue of raising PSF has been pending for many months with security agency, the Central Industry Security Force (CISF), insisting for timely and requisite payment from the airports.

Many private operators had earlier demanded raising PSF to cover increased cost of security at airports.

airlines airports security fee Jet Airways

