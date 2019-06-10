Home Business

Budget may extend relief package to Air India, focus on air connectivity

The Union Budget 2019-20 is likely to consider a special package for Air India, as the government is gearing up for a second attempt to divest its stake in the ‘Maharaja’.

Published: 10th June 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The Union Budget 2019-20 is likely to consider a special package for Air India, as the government is gearing up for a second attempt to divest its stake in the ‘Maharaja’.

“The government is already working on a fresh attempt to sell Air India. However, the process will be take time. Even in the best case scenario, it could take at least six months. So, there is already demand for some financial package for the sector. The option is being considered,” a senior finance ministry official told this publication.

In its pre-Budget consultation, trade association Assocham had demanded reduction of excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). In its meeting with the revenue secretary, Assocham claimed that following the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), credit of excise duty paid on the purchase of ATF is not eligible.

The industry body has asked the government to consider decreasing excise duty rates on ATF, which will boost the aviation industry.

While the sector is not expecting any major package except for Air India, the Budget is likely to focus on upgradation of airports in Tier-2 cities through public-private-partnership mode.

Furthermore, the Budget is likely to focus on setting up of new airports and expansion of existing capacities at some key airports to help address the current airport infrastructure constraints being faced by the airlines. The focus will also likely be on improving connectivity with underserved airports.

The Interim Budget, presented in February this year by Piyush Goyal during the erstwhile NDA goverment, had no mention of the aviation sector, barring a passing reference to the Udan scheme.

“Because of ‘UDAN Scheme’, today an ordinary citizen is also travelling by air. Domestic passenger traffic has doubled during the last five years, leading to large number of jobs being created,” Piyush Goyal had said in his Interim Budget speech, without going into specifics.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India budget divestment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp