Home Business

Former interim MD & CEO of Yes Bank Ajai Kumar quits board

The Reserve Bank had last September asked Kapoor, co-founder and Managing Director and Chief Executive of Yes Bank, to leave office by January 31.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ajai Kumar, a non-executive director of Yes Bank who served as the bank's interim MD and CEO for one month after Rana Kapoor's exit, has resigned from the board due to personal reasons, the lender said Monday.

The mid-sized private lender had appointed Kumar, who had led state-run Syndicate Bank in the past, as its interim successor for a month till Ravneet Singh Gill from Deutsche Bank India took over from March 1.

The Reserve Bank had last September asked Kapoor, co-founder and Managing Director and Chief Executive of Yes Bank, to leave office by January 31.

"Ajai Kumar, Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director of the Bank has tendered his resignation on June 9, 2019, with immediate effect due to personal reasons," Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

After Gill joined the bank, Kumar ceased to be an Interim MD & CEO of the bank. However, he continued as a non-executive non-independent director on the board of the bank.

In recent past, the bank has seen several exits, including that of former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank.

Earlier in January, Yes Bank senior group president and head - retail and business banking Pralay Mondal had tendered his resignation.

Shares of Yes Bank dropped 2.89 per cent to close at Rs 135.9 apiece on BSE Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajai Kumar Yes Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp