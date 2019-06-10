Home Business

Paytm dominates UPI merchant payment segment with 60 per cent share

UPI payments have fallen six per cent MoM in May against April, the second consecutive decline in terms of the number of transactions.

Published: 10th June 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it enabled seven crore UPI-based merchant transactions out of the total 12 crore transactions in the country in May 2019.

The firm has also enabled its 1.2 crore partner merchants so far to accept payments through Paytm BHIM UPI.

"The platform clocked over 70 million (seven crore) of the estimated 120 million (12 crore) UPI-based merchant transactions in May 2019 and has been witnessing a 10 per cent MoM growth in this segment at present. This development has made Paytm a leader in UPI-based merchant payments with around 60 per cent of the market share," Paytm said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President, Paytm said: "We have enabled over 12 million offline merchant partners with Paytm QR which allows them to accept payments through Paytm BHIM UPI as well. Our teams have been continuously educating them about the benefits and convenience of UPI."

UPI payments have fallen six per cent month-on-month (MoM) in May against April, the second consecutive decline in terms of the number of transactions.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments primarily dominates UPI as Google and Walmart-Phonepe are incentivizing these transactions claiming their leadership. On the other hand, Paytm has taken a different route to primarily focus on offline merchant payments where it is already the well-established leader and has introduced NPCI BHIM UPI to the grassroots of India and to its offline retail network.

While the American firms are trying to expand their presence in the offline space, it looks tough for them to challenge the network effect and establish an ecosystem that Paytm has already created.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UPI merchant payment Paytm UPI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp