Home Business

Jet Airways shares plunge nearly 11 per cent

On the traded volume front, 18.10 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways' flights used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways Tuesday plummeted nearly 11 per cent amid reports that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways may not proceed with plans to resurrect the debt-ridden airline.

The company's scrip tumbled 10.58 per cent to close at Rs 111.95 on the BSE.

During the day, it plunged 14.41 per cent to Rs 107.15 -- its 52-week low.

On NSE, the stock dropped 10.25 per cent to close at Rs 112.

On the traded volume front, 18.10 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 150.28 crore to Rs 1,271.72 crore on the BSE.

According to a media report, Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways PJSC may not proceed with plans to resurrect Jet Airways.

Meanwhile, in a major setback to the lenders' revival/sale plan of the grounded Jet Airways, two operational creditors -- Shaman Wheels and Gaggar Enterprises -- Monday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking bankruptcy proceedings against the airline.

The tribunal issued notices to Jet Airways and banks which own the airline now and posted the matter for further hearing on June 13 when it will decide on admitting or rejecting the bankruptcy pleas.

Jet Airways owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to an SBI-led consortium of banks which now run the airline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp