Home Business

Trai directs TTSL to refund unspent balance of users post spectrum surrender

Trai noted that under normal circumstances, the balance prepaid amount would have been utilised by subscribers before porting out their mobile number.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom regulator has directed Tata Teleservices to refund the unspent balance of prepaid mobile subscribers and security deposit of postpaid users following its surrender of administratively-allocated spectrum and closure of specific services in 16 circles.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) noted that under normal circumstances, the balance prepaid amount would have been utilised by subscribers before porting out their mobile number.

But premature surrender of spectrum, in this case, has forced a significant number of CDMA (Code-Division Multiple Access) mobile subscribers of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) to either port out or lose their mobile numbers and leave behind unspent prepaid balance in the form of recharge coupon/plans and security deposit.

Trai asked TTSL to process refund of the unspent prepaid balance (recharge coupon or vouchers/plans) of the mobile numbers ported out, and also the unspent balance in the account of prepaid subscribers who could not port out their number, given they would not be able to avail services beyond February 28, 2019, the sunset date declared by TTSL.

The regulator on Monday directed TTSL to process "the refund of the security deposits of all the postpaid subscribers and submit to the authority the licensed service area wise compliance by August 20, 2019.

The compliance report, Trai said, should mention the number of subscribers whose security deposit have been successfully refunded and number of users along with details of security deposits unclaimed or undelivered.

It has also asked TTSL to prepare a password protected list of all the prepaid subscribers ported out between December 27, 2017 and February 28, 2019, recipient operator wise indicating the unspent balance in their accounts at the time of porting and transfer the said amount to the recipient operator.

The company will have to furnish compliance by August 20, it said.

Trai has also asked TTSL to process refund to the prepaid subscribers who have not been able to port out by February 28, 2019 as per procedure laid down by the authority.

Trai said TTSL should "furnish compliance report of this direction to the authority by August 20, 2019, together with the unspent prepaid balance amount along with number of subscribers available with TTSL to whom refund could not be provided and reasons thereof of such failure".

TTSL had previously informed Trai that the telecom department has accepted its request of surrender of administratively allocated spectrum in 800 MHz in 16 service areas.

These included Gujarat, Kolkata, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha among others.

Bharti Airtel is slated to acquire Tata Group's consumer mobile telephony business, and the deal is now awaiting telecom department's nod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI TTSL Tata Teleservices Telecom Regulatory Authority of India spectrum surrender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp