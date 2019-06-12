Home Business

BSES launches first electric vehicle charging station in city

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the facility at South Extension Part II. BSES plans to open 50 such charging points across Delhi this year.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations.

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discom BSES unveiled its first public Electric Vehicle charging station on Tuesday as part of its plan to set up over 150 EV charging stations across its licensed area in the city.

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the facility at South Extension Part II. BSES plans to open 50 such charging points across Delhi this year.

Consumers can book a slot and pay online. “This charging station, the first of 50 in 2019-2020 with over 150 planned with multiple partnerships, will bolster decentralised energy management and battery storage which are key governance components of Delhi’s sustainability roadmap,” said Jain.

According to the government, the tentative total cost of charging, including the cost of electricity (as per DERC tariff) and the overheads (parking charges, recovery of equipment cost etc) is expected to be between Rs 160 and Rs 200 for a full charge. It roughly translates into `1.60 to `1.80 per km. A user can also save substantially per km on an electric vehicle. An electric vehicle will lead to a savings of over eight tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Consumers can locate the nearest charging station book their charging time in advance and pay online through a mobile application, ‘ElectreeFi’. “Seamless consumer experience will be delivered to citizens through app reservation and online payments,” said Jain.

Since last year, the Delhi government since is pushing for delivering 1,000 electric buses to boost public transport in the city. The Cabinet has passed the proposal, but the plan seems to be delayed. One segment of the EV buses project is to create various charging points for buses to bolster green initiatives in the transport sector.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electric Vehicle BSES Satyendar Jain Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp