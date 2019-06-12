BSES launches first electric vehicle charging station in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discom BSES unveiled its first public Electric Vehicle charging station on Tuesday as part of its plan to set up over 150 EV charging stations across its licensed area in the city.

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the facility at South Extension Part II. BSES plans to open 50 such charging points across Delhi this year.

Consumers can book a slot and pay online. “This charging station, the first of 50 in 2019-2020 with over 150 planned with multiple partnerships, will bolster decentralised energy management and battery storage which are key governance components of Delhi’s sustainability roadmap,” said Jain.

According to the government, the tentative total cost of charging, including the cost of electricity (as per DERC tariff) and the overheads (parking charges, recovery of equipment cost etc) is expected to be between Rs 160 and Rs 200 for a full charge. It roughly translates into `1.60 to `1.80 per km. A user can also save substantially per km on an electric vehicle. An electric vehicle will lead to a savings of over eight tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Consumers can locate the nearest charging station book their charging time in advance and pay online through a mobile application, ‘ElectreeFi’. “Seamless consumer experience will be delivered to citizens through app reservation and online payments,” said Jain.

Since last year, the Delhi government since is pushing for delivering 1,000 electric buses to boost public transport in the city. The Cabinet has passed the proposal, but the plan seems to be delayed. One segment of the EV buses project is to create various charging points for buses to bolster green initiatives in the transport sector.