Home Business

Paytm to reach more than two crore Indian merchants after Rs 250 crore investment in Paytm QR

More than 1.2 crore merchants already accept payments through Paytm QR but majority of these are based in larger cities and towns.

Published: 12th June 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

An advertisement board displaying a QR code for Paytm, a digital wallet company, is seen placed amidst vegetables at a roadside vendor's stall in Mumbai (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments major Paytm Wednesday said it will invest Rs 250 crore this year for the expansion of Paytm QR in tier IV and V towns.

"With this investment, Paytm expects to reach more than 20 million merchants across India by the end of this fiscal," it said in a statement.

Paytm had introduced QR code-based payments to enable merchants, irrespective of the size of their business, to receive money directly into their bank account.

"More than 1.2 crore merchants across the country already accept payments through Paytm QR. However, the majority of these are based in larger towns and cities. We are aiming to reach merchants in smallest of towns across India such as Ajmer, Bekgaon, Kurnool, Rohtak, and Latur," Paytm Senior Vice President Deepak Abbot said.

Paytm said the cost of on-boarding a merchant in a small town is at least three to four times more compared to larger cities.

The company is focussing on getting more than 60 per cent of merchants on-boarded from these tier IV and V towns.

"In the long run, we want to reach all of the 26-30 million merchants across every nook and corner of the country. We are progressing to enable financial inclusion in the remotest part of our country; and therefore, the Paytm QR accepts all digital payment instruments such as UPI, wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and net banking," Abbot said.

In a separate statement, Paytm Money - a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that owns Paytm - said it has received the approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to offer National Pension System (NPS) on its platform.

With this service, investors registered with Paytm Money will be able to invest in NPS.

The company aims to offer NPS services (both Tier 1 and Tier 2 accounts) from all eight major pension fund managers on the platform, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paytm Digital payment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp