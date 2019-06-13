Home Business

Thomson TV eyes Rs 500 crore revenue by end of this year

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TVs in India) said the brand is among the top-selling ones in the online space.

Published: 13th June 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: French consumer appliance company Thomson forays into the premium TV segment and aims to garner revenue of Rs 500 crore by the end of this fiscal. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TVs in India) said the brand is among the top-selling ones in the online space.

“We re-entered the Indian market in 2018 and sold two lakh TV units in the country in one year. Now, we plan is to reach a sales figure of five lakh units in India with the launch of the official Android TV (certified by Google and with an in-built Chrome-Cast),” he added.

Marwah said while Thomson has entered the premium TV segment in India, affordability will be their key focus. Their 65-inch 4K official Android TV is priced at Rs 59,999.The company is also expanding its manufacturing facility in Noida. Currently, it has manufacturing facilities in Una, Noida and Jammu. “We are planning to add one facility soon,” he said.

 

 

