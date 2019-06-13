Uber partners Bajaj to launch affordable 'Bajaj Qute' taxi in Bengaluru

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride hailing major Uber Thursday said it has partnered with Bajaj Auto to launch Bajaj Qute on its new UberXS category to offer affordable commuting option to travellers in Bengaluru.

Bajaj Qute is a driver-plus three passenger quadricycle.

The four-wheeled motor vehicle is smaller and lighter than a passenger car, and comes with two fuel options- CNG and Petrol.

UberXS category in the India South Asia region will initially offer Bajaj Qute (CNG version) exclusively in Bengaluru from Thursday.

We joined hands with Bajaj to add Qute, a four-passenger quadricycle, under a new category, #UberXS exclusively in Bengaluru. Riders living around Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout & parts of the outer ring road can book a quadricycle starting today on the Uber app. #BajajQute pic.twitter.com/sSFz2jJVbq — Uber India (@Uber_India) June 13, 2019

The company is constantly working towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities with technology at the heart of Uber's solutions, Nandini Maheshwari, head (Business Development) at Uber India and South Asia? said.

"This partnership is an extension of ?Uber's commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience," she added.

The charges of UberXS will be between that of its UberGo and auto offering, depending on demand and other factors, Maheshwari said.

The quadricycles provide a mileage of 43km/kg and makes urban commuting more environmentally friendly and affordable.

"Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle of India and will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanisation. Its small size helps parking in congested areas," Bajaj Auto DGM Prashant Ahir said.

Uber will operate the UberXS in Bengaluru for some time before it makes its way into other cities.