Home Business

Haven't stopped lending to NBFCs: SBI MD Arijit Basu

Last week, SBI had said it had been closely monitoring its exposures to NBFCs for the past many months and was taking appropriate measures to safeguard its interest.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

SBI MD Arijit Basu

SBI MD Arijit Basu (File Photo | Arijit Basu)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the growing fears of defaults by non-banking finance companies, the largest lender State Bank of India Friday said it will continue to funds to the sector as it feels the problems facing the industry are not very grave and system-wide.

The bank does not consider the crisis plaguing the shadow banks are grave as only one or two of them are severely impacted, said a top bank official. "SBI is lending to NBFCs and we will continue to do so. Our decision is based on risk perception that we have on a particular entity. We have not stopped lending to NBFCs at all," Managing Director Arijit Basu told reporters on the sidelined of a banking summit organised by industry lobby IMC.

Last week, SBI had said it had been closely monitoring its exposures to NBFCs for the past many months and was taking appropriate measures to safeguard its interest. "The overall quality of the NBFC asset portfolio in our books continues to be good. We have already included the stressed NBFC accounts in our estimate for slippages and loan loss provisions for the current financial year," SBI had said without quantifying it.

As of March 2019, SBI had an exposure of Rs 1.87 lakh crore to the NBFC sector, which has been in trouble since IL&FS went belly up last September. He said both RBI and government have taken a few steps to address the issues and are contemplating more measures. It could be noted that Dewan Housing Finance had defaulted on bond repayments on June 4, which led to the downgrade of its Rs 850-crore commercial papers to D from A4 by ICRA and Crisil.

On June 11, the mortgage lender, however, said it paid Rs 962 crore towards interest payment on debt instruments which fell due on June 4, and met the seven-day "cure period" to pay off its obligation. DHFL paid the interest towards a total of 12 NCDs amounting to Rs 961.95 crore which were due for payment on June 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI NBFC Non Banking Financial bodies NBFC crisis NBFC loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp